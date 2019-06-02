

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from Todd Battis





Sea cadets and naval bands welcomed more than 300 veterans to the port of Dover, England on Sunday, ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Over the next week, veterans aboard the MV Boudicca will retrace their steps on the journey to Normandy, France, visiting the beaches in Dunkirk and commemorating their involvement in what is largely considered to be one of the most pivotal battles in the Second World War.

“It will be quite different, obviously, than what they experienced 75 years ago. A lot more luxury this time, and family members with them,” said CTVNews’ Todd Battis, who will be aboard the ship for its journey.

“It’s all in commemoration of this historic event.”

Though many veterans expect the experience to be an emotional one, Battis said many veterans were in high spirits while boarding the ship, some even getting up to dance as a band played.

“They’re all getting a hero’s welcome, as they deserve,” he said. “It’s almost like being ushered back to that time.”

The ship will take veterans to Dunkirk and Poole before arriving in Portsmouth, where U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump, among others, will attend a commemoration of D-Day on June 5. The next morning they will arrive in Normandy, retracing the steps they made in 1944.