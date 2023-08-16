Czechs ratify defence treaty with US that makes it easier to deploy US troops in Czech territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to US army soldiers while visiting Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to US army soldiers while visiting Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows

Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social