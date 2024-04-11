World

    • Czech man dies after falling into sea while taking photos of huge waves in Spain's Canary Islands

    A man fishes on a breakwater in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) A man fishes on a breakwater in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
    Share
    MADRID -

    A Czech tourist died after falling into the sea while apparently taking photographs of huge waves during a storm on the Canary Island of Tenerife, authorities said Thursday.

    A Canary Island local government statement said the 53-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in the town of Puerto de la Cruz. Rescue services retrieved the man from the sea but he died shortly afterwards.

    Authorities had warned of possible flooding in coastal areas due to stormy seas around the island in the Atlantic, a popular vacation destination for many Europeans. The government had urged people to take precaution in dock or breakwater areas and to avoid coastal roads and nautical sports.

    Tenerife officials said people from some 60 houses were evacuated Wednesday, adding that waves reached some five metres (16 feet) in several areas.

    Four people from different countries died last month after falling into the sea during bad weather on mainland Spain.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

    O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News