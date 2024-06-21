World

    • Czech man arrested in Croatia after explosion kills his 9-year-old child

    Croatia
    Share
    ZAGREB, Croatia -

    A Czech man has been detained in Croatia for allegedly allowing his nine-year-old child to take an explosive device from a military zone which later killed the child, Croatian police said on Friday.

    The 46-year-old man on Wednesday entered a restricted military training ground in central Croatia without authorization where he allowed his child to pick up the explosive device and bring it back to the family car, said a police statement.

    When the car later broke down along the way, the child took out the explosive device which then exploded, killing the child and wounding three people, the statement added. It was not immediately clear what kind of device the child had found.

    Police did not reveal the sex of the child, though some reports said it was a boy.

    The father is facing charges of “grave criminal acts against public safety" in connection with “endangering lives and property by a dangerous act or device," police said.

    Croatia, with its Adriatic Sea coastline, is a favorite tourist destination that is packed with visitors from the Czech Republic and other European countries during the summer season. The explosion happened on Thursday in an area close to the central coastal town of Zadar.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Movies to watch when you're bored

    Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News