

The Associated Press





NICOSIA, Cyprus -- The president of Cyprus has fired the small island nation's police chief, saying botched missing person investigations might have allowed a self-confessed serial killer to claim more victims.

President Nicos Anastasiades' action was made public Friday, the day after Cyprus' justice minister resigned amid intensifying criticism of police for mistakes in following up on the disappearances of some of the seven foreign women and girls a 35-year-old army captain has told authorities he killed.

In a letter to Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou, Anastasiades said the head of any organization must take responsibility for the actions of subordinates.

The suspect told investigators he disposed of his victims' bodies in an abandoned mineshaft, a poisonous lake and a pit at a military firing range.

Anastasiades has vowed to ensure the island's foreign workers are better protected.