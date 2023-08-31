Cutouts deployed to deter rogue monkeys ahead of New Delhi G20 summit

The New Delhi Municipal Council says it has a method to wrangle rogue rhesus monkeys ahead of the G20 summit.

Life-sized cutouts of langurs have appeared in several parts of town in an effort to scare off the smaller monkeys.

They have been placed along major roads and in locations rhesus monkeys tend to frequent

A few dozen people will also be deployed near the cutout locations to mimic the sounds of langurs and give the impression the animals are alive.

Rhesus monkeys are a menace in many areas of India's national capital. They are known for running across busy roads without warning, putting motorists and themselves in danger, and often attacking unsuspecting pedestrians or residents.

Local authorities say the use of langur cutouts around the city has proven effective before.

The G20 summit is set to take place in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and 10.

With files from Reuters