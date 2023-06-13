Cuban man rescued after being buried in a well for more than a day

A 63-year-old man from Cuba was rescued from a well on Monday after spending more than a day buried in dirt and stone.

Video released by the Cuban government shows rescuers clearing dirt and rock, so they could pull Fernando Herrera Ramirez out of a 12-metre-deep well in Holguin province.

A man can be seen being lowered into the well, where Ramirez is buried up to his chest. Once freed, he is seen being lifted out of the hole by a team of people, to the applause of onlookers.

According to Cuban media, the man accidentally fell in when the ground, which was softened by recent heavy rains, gave way under his feet as he was cleaning the well.

Ramirez says he could hear rescuers speaking to him while at the bottom of the well, and had to use his hands to get the echo of his voice to reach the surface.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is recovering from his ordeal.

With files from Reuters