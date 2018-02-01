Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's oldest son dies of suicide
In this March 14, 2012 file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro, speaks with an unidentified woman during the presentation of his father's book 'Nuestro Deber es Luchar,' or 'Our Duty is to Fight,' in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 9:13PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 9:14PM EST
HAVANA -- The oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro killed himself on Thursday after months of treatment for depression, state media reported. He was 68.
Official website Cubadebate said that Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a "deeply depressed state." A brief note read on state television said his treatment had "required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up."
The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.
Castro Diaz-Balart had served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.
His mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba's aristocracy who Castro married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.
