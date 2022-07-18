CTV’s Omar Sachedina and his mother visit Uganda 50 years after expulsion of Asian community
CTV’s Omar Sachedina and his mother visit Uganda 50 years after expulsion of Asian community
In August, 1972, tens of thousands of Asian Ugandans were abruptly told that they had to leave the country.
They had 90 days to pack their things and find somewhere else to go, a forced displacement ordered by president Idi Amin the year after he came to power through a military coup.
Among those scrambling to leave the country were CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina’s parents.
This month, ahead of the 50-year anniversary of this exodus, he visited Uganda with his mother on a quest to see where his family once lived.
“They spoke of Uganda often enough, and they always remembered it as a very idyllic country, where there’s a soft, gentle breeze in the summer time, where there are mango trees,” he said, speaking to CTV’s Your Morning on Monday from Jinja, Uganda.
“And they really spoke of it so lovingly, except for that moment in August 1972, where the Asians — so people from India, Pakistan, who, by the way, had been in this country for several generations — were forced to leave.”
Amin ordered the expulsion of all Ugandans of South Asian descent in 1972 amid a cloud of anti-Indian sentiment, accusing the Asian community in the country of disloyalty and sabotaging the economy by controlling the country’s wealth.
These tensions stemmed from the British Empire’s colonial rule of Uganda, during which the British frequently promoted Asian Ugandans to higher positions over Black Ugandans, making for an uneasy stratification of society. By the time Uganda achieved independence in 1962, the Asian community made up the backbone of the country’s economy, but this economic success made it a target for vilification. Idi Amin wanted to give greater power, wealth and opportunity to Black Ugandans.
At first, only those who did not achieve citizenship after Uganda became independent were included in the order to leave, but it quickly became clear that almost all Asian Ugandans were being forced out of their homes and out of the country. There were 80,000 affected in 1972.
“You can only imagine what that was like after settling and being in this country for generations, they were given just three months to pack up their belongings,” Sachedina said. “There are just horrific stories of people going through checkpoints from the capital, Kampala, to the airport […] in some cases having jewelry completely ripped out of their hands, not being able to take a lot of their belongings and [having to] start from scratch.”
The global community reacted with shock, but when it sunk in that the order was serious and would be enforced, many countries opened their doors to those who were expelled.
One of the early countries to act was Canada, which accepted at least 6,000 Ugandan Asian refugees between 1972 and 1974. It was the first large group of refugees Canada had accepted since broadening its refugee program beyond Europe in 1970, and the move was widely viewed as a success. Many of the arrivals to Canada spoke English and were matched with jobs that suited their skills, facilitating their transition
Sachedina’s father came to Canada during the initial wave of refugees, with his mother living in Britain briefly before Canada.
He described their journey to Canada as a “very bittersweet moment.”
“My parents had not even seen snow before they got to [Canada],” he added.
Despite Canada’s large role in helping Asian Ugandans who were forced out, for many Canadians it’s an untold story. Sachedina added that he never learned about it in school while growing up — he knew it happened purely because of stories his parents told him.
Being able to travel back to Uganda with his mother — his father passed away a few years ago — has been “so precious,” he said, noting that while it’s a very personal story that he has been working on for the past decade, “it’s a story that in some ways belongs to every single Canadian.
Sachedina’s journey to learn more about not only his family history, but about other Canadian immigrants expelled from Uganda, will be released in a W5 exclusive documentary this October.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
CTV’s Omar Sachedina and his mother visit Uganda 50 years after expulsion of Asian community
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina makes a personal journey to Uganda with his mother, nearly 50 years after she was forced to leave her home when then-president Idi Amin expelled 80,000 Asians from the country.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Canada
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
World
-
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
Sri Lanka's acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country's lawmakers are set to elect a new president.
-
Ethnic minority woman Draupadi Murmu likely to be voted Indian president
Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India's next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
-
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday an internal review into the actions of state police who had dozens of troopers and agents on the scene during a slow and chaotic response to the Uvalde elementary school massacre.
-
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
-
Russia mulls expanding 'gay propaganda' law, cuts ECHR ties
Russia's parliament moved Monday to tighten already stringent restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ rights and relationships.
-
Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced
A former Minneapolis police officer who is one of four ex-officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights is scheduled to be sentenced this week.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Feds propose to cap oil, gas emissions using industry-specific carbon pricing system
The federal government is proposing to use an industry-specific cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set a ceiling for emissions from the oil and gas sector and drive them down almost 40 per cent by the end of this decade.
Health
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app
Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
Entertainment
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.
Business
-
Suncor reaches deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management
Suncor Energy Inc. said Monday that it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station chain with the goal of 'unlocking shareholder value.'
-
Energy leads S&P/TSX composite higher while U.S. markets lose early gains
A broad rally led by the energy sector sent Canada's main stock index higher while U.S. markets ran out of gas after getting a morning boost.
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo.
-
Sex assault trial for former Canucks player to begin in Vancouver
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.