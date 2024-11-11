World

    • Cruise ship rescues 4 from disabled watercraft hundreds of kilometres off Bermuda, officials say

    This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a cruise ship rescuing people from a disabled catamaran that was taking on water hundreds of miles off the coast of Bermuda on Nov. 10, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a cruise ship rescuing people from a disabled catamaran that was taking on water hundreds of miles off the coast of Bermuda on Nov. 10, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
    A cruise ship rescued four people from a disabled catamaran that was taking on water hundreds of kilometres off the coast of Bermuda on Sunday, officials said.

    The disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, was about 426 kilometres off the coast of Bermuda, when its escape hatch blew a gasket, causing the vessel to take on water, U.S. Coast Guard 5th District spokesperson Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills said in an email. The Coast Guard put out a broadcast requesting assistance from the nearest ship and the Disney Treasure — which was about 129 kilometres away from the Serenity — responded, launching a lifeboat to rescue all four passengers.

    A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina launched a HC-130 to fly over the scene until the rescue was complete, Bills said. Coast Guard video from the scene shows the yellow lifeboat heading from the cruise ship toward the disabled catamaran.

    The Disney Treasure was headed from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to its new home in Port Canaveral, Florida, when it responded to the vessel in distress, the Disney Cruise Line said in a statement. Disney Treasure Capt. Marco Nogara said that they were pleased to be able to help the passengers in peril.

    “Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety,” Nogara said.

