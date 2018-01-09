

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Hundreds of people have lined the streets of London's vibrant Brixton neighbourhood to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a youth radio station.

The prince and his fiancee visited community station Reprezent FM, which provides media training and experience to young people.

Onlookers cheered as the couple arrived at the station, housed inside shipping containers in the diverse south London district, a hub for Britain's African and Caribbean communities.

Station founder Shane Carey said news of the visit had caused "massive excitement."

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William support youth projects through their charitable foundation.

Tuesday's visit was the couple's second official visit since the couple announced their engagement in November. The U.S. actress and the queen's grandson are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio �� pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle chat to young people on the @ReprezentRadio programme about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills. pic.twitter.com/zKtJTEZ7g4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018