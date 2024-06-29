Crossbow attacker wounds police officer guarding Israel's embassy in Serbia before being shot dead

Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbia's Interior Ministry said. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.
Both Serbian and Israeli officials said initial indications pointed to terrorism as a motive.
Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, hitting him in the neck. He said the officer then "used a weapon in self-defence to shoot the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries."
The policeman was conscious when he was transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital and underwent an operation to remove the bolt from his neck. Hospital officials said he was stable after surgery.
A spokesman with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "today there was an attempted terrorist attack in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade." The spokesman said the embassy is closed and no employee of the embassy was injured.
Dacic told reporters that an investigation was ongoing, but "there are now all indications that the motives relate to terrorism. Because there is no other motive why someone would attack a gendarme outside the Israeli Embassy."
Dacic identified the attacker as a 25-year-old Serb who converted to Islam. Police are investigating his possible network and ties with foreign terrorist groups after another person was arrested near the scene of the shooting, he added.
"There are indications that those are individuals already known to the security services ... the Wahhabi movement," said Dacic, referring to the hard-line Islamist movement. "But this still has not been confirmed."
Authorities raised the security alert in Belgrade, including for foreign embassies and government buildings but also public places such as shopping malls and other busy areas.
Israel's embassy is located not far from the U.S. Embassy in an upscale Belgrade district. It is guarded by an elite police unit with officers armed with automatic weapons.
Serbia has maintained close relations with Israel during the war in Gaza.
AP writer Jovana Gec contributed
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
After more than 100 dolphins were found stranded off Cape Cod, Mass., the numbers had dwindled down to between 10 to 20 dolphins circling in the harbour by Saturday morning following a 12-hour rescue effort by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, a spokesperson said.
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
The Bolivian general accused of leading a failed coup was sent Saturday to a maximum-security prison as he faces charges of terrorism and starting an armed uprising.
A pocket watch that belonged to Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt was returned to his New York home this week after it was stolen decades ago and later showed up at an auction, according to the FBI and the National Park Service.
Holding a mirror steady in one hand, Arzo carefully applies pencil to her brows as she gets ready for an English lesson a short walk from her home on the outskirts of Pakistani megacity Karachi.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.
In the first U.S. presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump skimmed over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, shifted blame for the violent mob siege and declined repeatedly to state unequivocally that he will accept the results of this year's White House election.
About a year and a half ago, a lawyer for Julian Assange presented federal prosecutors in Virginia with a longshot request: Dismiss the case against the WikiLeaks founder.
In an increasingly divisive political sphere, Becka Robbins focuses on what she knows best — books. Operating out of a tiny room in Fabulosa Books in San Francisco's Castro District, one of the oldest gay neighbourhoods in the United States, Robbins uses donations from customers to ship boxes of books across the country to groups that want them.
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.
Mark Cavendish appeared to be struggling with stomach and heat issues during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, putting at risk his pursuit of breaking a tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins in cycling’s biggest race.
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
A B.C. ranching company and a contractor it hired have been fined a combined total of $545,000 for causing "major habitat destruction" along two rivers in the central Interior, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
It was a dream night for Braeside, Ont.'s Dean Letourneau who was selected 25th overall by the Boston Bruins in last night's NHL Draft.
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
More than a million Lego bricks were on display and ready for play at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Four years after he was selected in the fourth round of the WHL prospects draft by Regina, Tanner Howe went even higher, in the NHL draft.
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
The London, Ont.-based group ‘Why We March’ (WWM) is using money from an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to 'fill a void in the community.'
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
A recent inspection by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) resulted in the seizure of 99 illegal high-nicotine vapour products from a store accused of attempting to sell them to a customer under 18.
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which an officer shot at a suspect waving a replica handgun with a less-lethal weapon.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
