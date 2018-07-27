Cricket star Imran Khan wins Pakistan election, but needs coalition
Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arrives to cast his vote at a polling station for the parliamentary elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:45AM EDT
ISLAMABAD - Official results show cricket star Imran Khan won in Pakistan's polls but he will have to seek out allies to form a coalition government.
After a tediously slow count, Pakistan election officials Friday announced Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 109 of the 269 seats being contested in the National Assembly. The election Wednesday gave his nearest rival, Shahbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League 63 seats. Sharif who heads the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the results charging widespread fraud and manipulation.
Khan declared his victory on Thursday and dismissed the allegations of fraud calling it the most transparent election in Pakistan's history.
Third place went to the left of centre Pakistan People's party with 39 seats. Results from 20 seats were still being counted.
