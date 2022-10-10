Cremations readied for Thai daycare massacre victims

Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

    Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks were being built Monday on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a town in northeastern Thailand to cremate the bodies of the mostly young victims of last week's massacre at a daycare centre by a former policeman.

