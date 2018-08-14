

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





LONDON -- A motorist slammed into pedestrians and cyclists near Britain's Houses of Parliament on Tuesday and police are treating the incident as an act of terror.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with rush-hour commuters before slamming into a barrier. Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Armed police swooped into the area, cordoning off streets surrounding the heart of Britain's government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster subway station was closed.

Several eyewitnesses said the driver's actions were deliberate.

"The car drove at speed into the barriers outside the House of Lords. There was a loud bang from the collision and a bit of smoke," Ewelina Ochab told The Associated Press. "The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away."

Jason Williams also saw a car moving at high speed.

"It looked deliberate. It didn't look like an accident," he said. "How do you do that by accident? It was a loud bang."

The incident heightened tensions in a city that has seen four vehicle-based terror attacks in less than 18 months.

The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017, when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car and then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot dead in a courtyard outside Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in #Westminster this morning during which a number of people were injured. Keep following @metpoliceuk for updates. https://t.co/mcyVXyiOPi — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

Car just crashed into the barriers near Parliament #breakingnews #bbc #london #crash pic.twitter.com/A0WwAGvMps — Dushanko (@dushanko1) August 14, 2018 Major incident at #Westminster @HouseofCommons car driving wrong side of road and knocking down cyclists. One person said smoke coming from car and concerns over potential device in car. On a personal note - I missed this by seconds. Could have been one of those cyclists. — James Maker (@james_maker) August 14, 2018

Am ok - car driven thru cyclists next to me & rammed parliament security barrier in London — Robert N (@RobBothan) August 14, 2018

Westminster Locked down after car crash outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/r1VOIi4koK — Ashley Vora �� (@Voraa_) August 14, 2018

Heart in my mouth when I saw cyclists lying in the road and armed police shutting the area down. Hope everyone who has been injured is okay. What a really frightening way to start the day in Westminster. — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) August 14, 2018