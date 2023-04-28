Cow on the loose in Chicago suburb after school prank goes wrong

A steer was spotted running around the Chicago suburb of Niles, Ill., after a high school prank went awry on Thursday.

Video recorded by a resident shows the bovine galloping in the Chicago suburb after escaping a group of students.

The neighbour said he then saw young men pursuing the cow.

In a statement, the Niles Police Department said they were called around 3 a.m. on Thursday about a "report of suspicious subjects" involving animals.

The cow had been purchased on Craigslist.

Northridge Preparatory School, which the teens are attending, is conducting an internal review of the incident, and police issued court citations to the students.

As for the cow, it will be transferred to an Illinois humane society.