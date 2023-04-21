Court upholds ban on South Africa's apartheid-era flag

In this April 7, 2010, file photo, an apartheid-era flag flies outside slain white supremacist leader Eugene Terreblanche's farm in Ventersdorp, South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam) In this April 7, 2010, file photo, an apartheid-era flag flies outside slain white supremacist leader Eugene Terreblanche's farm in Ventersdorp, South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social