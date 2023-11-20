Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump's trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
A federal appeals court appeared inclined Monday to reimpose at least some restrictions on Donald Trump's speech in his landmark election subversion case. But the judges wrestled with how to craft a gag order that doesn't infringe on the former president's free speech rights or prevent him from defending himself on the campaign trail.
The three judges on the panel asked skeptical and at times aggressive questions of attorneys on both sides while weighing whether to put back in place an order from a trial judge that barred Trump from inflammatory comments against prosecutors, potential witnesses and court staff.
The judges raised a litany of hypothetical scenarios that could arise in the months ahead as they considered how to fashion a balance between an order that protects Trump's First Amendment rights and the need to protect "the criminal trial process and its integrity and its truth finding function."
"There's a balance that has to be undertaken here, and it's a very difficult balance in this context," Judge Patricia Millett told Cecil VanDevender, a lawyer with special counsel Jack Smith's office. "But we have to use a careful scalpel here and not step into really sort of skewing the political arena, don't we?"
VanDevender replied that he agreed but said he believed that the gag order imposed last month does strike the appropriate balance
The court did not immediately rule but its questions left open the possibility that it might narrow the gag order, setting parameters on what Trump, as both a criminal defendant and the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, can and cannot say as the trial date nears. Trump's team has signaled that it will fight any restrictions to the Supreme Court.
No matter the outcome, the stakes are high given the volume and intensity of Trump's public comments about the case, the massive public platform he holds on social media and the campaign trail, and the limited legal precedent for restricting speech of political candidates -- let alone for the White House -- who are criminal defendants.
In a sign of the argument's import, special counsel Smith himself attended, sitting in the front row of the courtroom in a building just blocks from the U.S. Capitol stormed on Jan. 6, 2021, by rioters motivated by Trump's false claims about the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Monday's arguments spanned nearly two-and-a-half hours, with Trump lawyer D. John Sauer fielding the majority of questions as he pressed his case that the gag order was overly vague and an unconstitutional muzzling.
"The order is unprecedented, and it sets a terrible precedent for future restrictions on core political speech," Sauer said. He described it as a "heckler's veto," unfairly relying on the theory that Trump's speech might someday inspire other people to harass or intimidate his targets.
"They can't draw a causal line from any social media post to threat or harassment when we have wall to wall media coverage of this case," Sauer told the court.
But those points were greeted coolly by the court.
Judge Brad Garcia pressed Sauer to explain why the court shouldn't take preventive steps before violence materializes against potential witnesses or others. Another judge noted that a Texas woman who has since been arrested was accused of making a death threat against the judge in the Trump case, Tanya Chutkan, just one day after Trump posted on social: "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"
"This is predictably going to intensify as well as the threats, so why isn't the district court justified in taking a more proactive measure and not waiting for more and more threats to occur and stepping in to protect the integrity of the trial?" Garcia said.
Another judge in the case, Cornelia Pillard, sharply questioned Sauer over whether he believed any restrictions on Trump's speech were allowed, telling him: "I don't hear you giving any weight at all to the interest in a fair trial."
Judge Millett recoiled at Sauer's argument that Trump was merely engaged in core political speech.
"Labeling it core political speech begs the question if it's political speech or speech aimed at derailing the criminal process," she said.
But the judges also repeatedly wondered where to strike a balance, raising the prospect that the order could be narrow. Millett at one point expressed incredulity at the idea that Trump would not be able to respond to criticism by rival candidates in a debate.
"He has to speak Miss Manners while everyone else is throwing targets at him?"
The order has had a whirlwind trajectory through the courts since Chutkan imposed it in response to a request from prosecutors, who cited among other comments Trump's repeated disparagement of Smith as "deranged."
The judge lifted it days after entering it, giving Trump's lawyers time to prove why his words should not be restricted. But after Trump took advantage of that pause with comments that prosecutors said were meant to sway his former chief of staff against giving unfavourable testimony, Chutkan put it back in place.
The appeals court later lifted it as it considered Trump's appeal.
Pillard and Millett are appointees of former President Barack Obama. Garcia joined the bench earlier this year after being nominated by President Joe Biden. Obama and Biden are Democrats.
The four-count indictment against Trump in Washington is one of four criminal cases he faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. The case is set for trial next March 4.
He's been charged in Florida, also by Smith's team, with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He's also been charged in state court in New York in connection with hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged an extramarital affair with him, and in Georgia with working to subvert the 2020 presidential election in that state.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Transgender Day of Remembrance important amid rising incidents of violence: group
The founder of a Nova Scotia-based trans advocacy group says Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially important this year amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Canada
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
-
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
World
-
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israel pressed an offensive it says is aimed at eradicating Hamas and uprooting their militant infrastructure.
-
Italy is outraged by the death of a young woman in the latest suspected case of domestic violence
Italy has erupted in outrage over the death of a young woman, allegedly at the hands of her possessive ex-boyfriend, with the Italian premier vowing to crack down further on domestic violence that has claimed the lives of more than 50 women so far this year.
-
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Two Thanksgiving turkeys played their part Monday in an annual holiday tradition at the White House: a president sparing them from becoming someone's dinner.
-
3 teen girls plead guilty, get 20 years in carjacking, dragging death of 73-year-old woman
Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-
The leader of a Dutch far-right party gets assaulted with a beer bottle 2 days before election
The leader of a far-right Dutch populist party was hit on the head with a beer bottle Monday in an attack that took place two days before the Netherlands holds a general election.
-
Cyprus' president says his country is ready to ship aid to Gaza once a go-ahead is given
Cyprus is ready to "immediately" begin shipping large quantities of humanitarian aid to Gaza in vessels that can navigate shallow water once conditions on the ground allow for it, the president of the east Mediterranean island nation said Monday.
Politics
-
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Harrowing and heartbreaking': Liberal, Conservative MPs show solidarity with Israel
A small group of Liberal and Conservative MPs are in Israel as part of what they say is a bipartisan trip to show solidarity with the country as it grieves a gruesome attack by Hamas and comes under scrutiny for deaths in the Gaza Strip.
-
Changing Armed Forces policies is slow and labour-intensive, external monitor says
The military is finalizing a policy change to abolish its definition of sexual misconduct and to use the Criminal Code definition for sexual assault. The change, which is expected to be ready for approval by the end of the year, is among the 48 recommendations from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour in a scathing report about military culture in May 2022.
Health
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft hires 2 leading executives from company that created ChatGPT
Microsoft on Monday hired two leading executives from the company that created ChatGPT after one of them was abruptly fired by OpenAI, the startup whose chatbot kicked off the era of generative artificial intelligence.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
-
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting case
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday, where he could learn whether he will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.
-
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Business
-
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.
-
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Oscar Pistorius will have another chance at parole on Friday after nearly a decade in prison
Oscar Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing on Friday after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from prison in March.
-
Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned. Sotheby's thinks they could fetch record over US$10 million
Sotheby's is to auction six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's winning run at last year's soccer World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than US$10 million.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.