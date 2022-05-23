Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

A U.S. Border Patrol officer talks to migrants after they crossed the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) A U.S. Border Patrol officer talks to migrants after they crossed the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social