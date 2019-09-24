Court rules Spain can exhume Franco's remains
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 10, 2016 file photo, tourists walk outside of the Spanish former dictator General Francisco Franco's tomb at the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), near Madrid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he wants to remove the remains of the late dictator Francisco Franco from a controversial mausoleum and turn the site into a monument for reconciliation. Sanchez told national broadcaster TVE on Monday, June 18, 2018 that Spain "cannot afford symbols that separate Spaniards." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
MADRID -- The Spanish Supreme Court has ruled that the caretaker Socialist government can exhume the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.
Six judges met Tuesday to decide on an appeal by Franco's relatives against the government plan to remove the body from the gigantic Valley of the Fallen mausoleum he built on the outskirts of Madrid and take it to a cemetery elsewhere.
It is the latest development in a decades-old controversy.
Leftist parties and families of many Spanish Civil War victims have long wanted Franco to be removed from the mausoleum, which is a major tourist attraction. Others argue this would open old wounds.