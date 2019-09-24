

The Associated Press





MADRID -- The Spanish Supreme Court has ruled that the caretaker Socialist government can exhume the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.

Six judges met Tuesday to decide on an appeal by Franco's relatives against the government plan to remove the body from the gigantic Valley of the Fallen mausoleum he built on the outskirts of Madrid and take it to a cemetery elsewhere.

It is the latest development in a decades-old controversy.

Leftist parties and families of many Spanish Civil War victims have long wanted Franco to be removed from the mausoleum, which is a major tourist attraction. Others argue this would open old wounds.