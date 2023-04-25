Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname

A couple sits on a bench and watches the sunset on top of the Feldberg mountain in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 4, 2020 (Michael Probst/AP Photo) A couple sits on a bench and watches the sunset on top of the Feldberg mountain in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 4, 2020 (Michael Probst/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social