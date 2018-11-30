Court hearing in New Jersey mansion fire slayings
This Nov. 21, 2018, booking file photo provided by the Ocean Township Police Department shows Paul Caneiro. Caniero has been charged with setting his own family home on fire on the same day as fire destroyed his brother and business partner's home home. (Ocean Township Police Department)
Wayne Parry, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 1:40AM EST
FREEHOLD, N.J. -- A New Jersey man charged with killing his brother and the brother's wife and two children will make a court appearance Friday morning.
Paul Caneiro (kah-NEH'-roh) faces four counts of murder, along with arson and weapons charges, in the Nov. 20 deaths of his brother Keith; Keith's wife, Jennifer; their 11-year-old son, Jesse; and their 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.
The family members were shot, stabbed or both at their mansion in the wealthy community of Colts Neck. Authorities say Caneiro then set the mansion on fire.
Prosecutors say a financial dispute led to the deaths. But Caneiro's lawyer says his client was devoted to his family, adding there "is no reason in the world" why he would kill them and torch their mansion.