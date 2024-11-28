Court backs Texas over razor wire installed on US-Mexico border
A federal appeals court Wednesday ruled that U.S. Border Patrol agents cannot cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border in the town of Eagle Pass, which has become the center of the state's aggressive measures to curb migrant crossings.
The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for Texas in a long-running rift over immigration policy with the Biden administration, which has also sought to remove floating barriers installed on the Rio Grande.
Texas has continued to install razor wire along its roughly 1,200-mile (1,900 kilometres) border with Mexico over the past year. In a 2-1 ruling, the court issued an injunction blocking Border Patrol agents from damaging the wire in Eagle Pass.
“We continue adding more razor wire border barrier,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott posted on the social platform X in response to the ruling.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Some migrants have been injured by the sharp wire, and the Justice Department has argued the barrier impedes the U.S. government’s ability to patrol the border, including coming to the aid of migrants in need of help. Texas contended in the lawsuit originally filed last year that federal government was “undermining” the state's border security efforts by cutting the razor wire.
The ruling comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump returning to office and pledging a crackdown on immigration. Earlier this month, a Texas official offered a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations.
Arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped 40 per cent from an all-time high in December. U.S. officials mostly credit Mexican vigilance around rail yards and highway checkpoint
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
A social media ban for under-16s passes the Australian Senate and will soon be a world-first law
A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law.
Crew working on Jodi Henrickson documentary notifies B.C. police of possible evidence
Homicide investigators visited Bowen Island over the weekend after B.C. filmmakers working on a documentary about the 2009 disappearance of Jodi Henrickson turned up potential evidence in the cold case.
DEVELOPING Lebanon says 2 hurt as Israeli troops fire on people returning south after truce with Hezbollah
At least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to state media. The Israeli military said it had fired at people trying to return to certain areas on the second day of a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group.
-
-
