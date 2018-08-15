Couple who reportedly started deadly California fire receive cards of support
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo a wildfire burns near homes in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 3:54PM EDT
REDDING, Calif. -- A couple whose flattened trailer tire reportedly started a massive fire in Northern California has received more than 100 cards and letters with supportive messages telling them not to feel guilty.
The outpouring of support for an 81-year-old man and his wife started after Rachel Pilli posted a message Sunday on Facebook offering to forward compassionate messages to the couple.
Pilli tells the Record Searchlight in Redding, California, she has received dozens of cards, letters and gifts and they keep coming.
Pilli doesn't know the couple, but says a firefighter who knows them told her the woman blames herself and cries day and night.
Fire officials say the blaze that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and killed eight people started with a spark from a vehicle driving on a flat tire.
