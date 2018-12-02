Couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square gets it back
NEW YORK - Now that's a proposal story!
The New York Police Department says an English couple who lost an engagement ring down a Times Square utility grate will be getting it back.
The NYPD had been looking for the couple since Saturday, after getting the ring out of the grate.
The man and woman had been in Times Square late Friday night, and police say the man dropped the ring during the proposal to his girlfriend.
They asked for help, but police were initially unsuccessful at getting the ring out and the man and woman left without leaving their names or contact information.
The NYPD posted on social media. Police say the couple, who had returned to England, got in touch and the ring will get back to them.
We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them? For a fairy-tale ending, call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. �� pic.twitter.com/c2bkJqd7q8— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018
We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018
Thank you, Twitter. Case closed!— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018
Love,
John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP
