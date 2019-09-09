Sometimes things really are too good to be true.

Such is the case with a Pennsylvania couple who found themselves in some hot water after allegedly spending nearly US$120,000 that had been mistakenly deposited into their joint account.

Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville, Pa. face felony theft charges after a bank teller at BB&T mistakenly deposited the money into the wrong account on May 31. According to Pennsylvania state police, the couple allegedly spent nearly all of the money during a 16-day span in June.

They allegedly used the money to buy an SUV, two ATVs, a car trailer, car repairs and bills. They also gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

Once the bank realized the mistake, the money was transferred to the correct account, leaving the couple’s account with $107,000 in overdraft fees. The bank then contacted the Williamses twice to pay back the money, but after the second call, the bank could no longer get a hold of them, according to police.

Robert Williams’ father told the Pennsylvania-based ABC affiliate WNEP that his son declines to comment.

“I don`t even know what`s going on,” the father said. “I’m just the dad.”

The couple has been charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property. They have been each released on bail.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.