Countries around the world spent record US$2.11 trillion on military, says think tank

A crew member makes a signal to F-35 aircraft for take off on the U.K.'s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) A crew member makes a signal to F-35 aircraft for take off on the U.K.'s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social