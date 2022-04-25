Countries around the world spent record US$2.11 trillion on military, says think tank

Countries around the world spent a record US$2.11 trillion ($2.69 trillion) on the military in 2021, the seventh straight year spending has increased, according to data published by peace and conflict think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Canada ranked 13th, spending US$26.4 billion in 2021, a 3.1 percent increase and a 1.3 per cent share of the GDP.

The United States, China, India, the U.K., and Russia accounted for more than three-fifths of the spending, with the U.S. spending US$801 billion, a small decline of 1.4 per cent from the previous year. China’s military expenditure, which has consistently grown for the last 27 years, was roughly US$293 billion, a 4.7 per cent increase compared to a year earlier.

Russia, which had been strengthening its forces along the Ukrainian border in 2021, spent US$65.9 billion, accounting for 4.1 per cent of its GDP. This was also 2.9 per cent more than what it had spent in 2020. While Ukraine’s own military expenditure has climbed by 72 per cent since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, spending fell by 8.5 per cent in 2021 to an estimated US$5.9 billion.

“Even amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels,” Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said in a press release.

“There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 per cent.”

Military spending as a share of the global GDP dipped by 0.1 percentage points due to the economic recovery last year, to 2.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent in 2020.