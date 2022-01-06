On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, famed American political author Bob Woodward said the riot was an event the likes of which he has never seen before, telling CTV’s Your Morning Thursday that he “never imagined something like this” happening in the U.S.

“I’m glad to hear you’ve not had something like this happen in Canada, because I’ve never seen it, never imagined something like this happening,” he said.

Woodward was reflecting on then-U.S. President Trump’s actions after the election, including his threats to replace key positions within his administration and the continuous lie that the election was “stolen,” a subject covered in his latest book “Peril.”

The book covers the end of the Trump administration, the unsubstantiated lies about the election, and the first period of the ensuing Biden administration.

Watch the video to hear Woodward’s full thoughts on the insurrection and whether he thinks Trump will run for president again in 2024.