Cornell donor demands president step down, citing 'toxic' diversity policies

New York -

The growing battle between Ivy League institutions and frustrated alumni is now playing out at Cornell University.

A prominent alumnus and longtime donor is calling for the immediate resignations of Cornell President Martha Pollack and Provost Michael Kotlikoff, arguing the university’s diversity policies have created a “toxic” environment.

Jon Lindseth, an emeritus member of Cornell’s board of trustees, penned an open letter demanding university leaders clean house. Lindseth says he’s dismayed by Cornell’s response to antisemitism and its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Citing investigations into Cornell from the federal government and lawmakers, Lindseth argued Cornell “desperately needs a culture shift.”

“No alumnus, student, or faculty member should accept Cornell’s being in this shameful position,” Lindseth wrote. “We need new leadership to correct these intolerable circumstances and to redeem Cornell’s legacy and honor as soon as possible.”

The Cornell backer expressed alarm at what he described as rising “antisemitism and general intolerance” on campus.

But Lindseth’s biggest gripe is over DEI, which has emerged as a flashpoint at universities and across corporate America.

Lindseth mentioned “DEI” 23 times in his open letter, demanding the university eliminate its DEI staffing and programming and the “toxic academic environment it creates.”

While universities and companies have for years championed their DEI programs as a way to address racial inequities in society, these policies are now under attack by conservatives and other critics who argue they go too far and are inherently unfair. Billionaire Bill Ackman, who led the campaign against ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay, has been a vocal opponent of DEI programs.

Lindseth’s criticism of Cornell’s DEI policies are supported by the Cornell Free Speech Alliance, an alumni group founded in August 2021 pushing to reform the university.

Cornell signaled Pollack continues to have the backing of her board.

“For nearly seven years, I have strongly supported President Pollack, and that support remains strong today,” Kraig Kayser, chair of the board of trustees at Cornell, said in a statement. “The board is working effectively with the administration to respond to various challenges facing higher education and opportunities to advance the university’s mission.”

In his letter, Lindseth demanded that his calls for resignation get added to the agenda for “our emergency board meeting” to be held on Friday.

While the website for Cornell’s board of trustees does indicate meetings are scheduled, university officials say these are not emergency meetings.

“Cornell’s trustees are gathering in New York this week as part of a regularly scheduled series of meetings to discuss university affairs,” Joel Malina, vice president for university relations at Cornell, said in a statement. “Board meetings are scheduled many years in advance.”

Cornell has been among the universities hit by rising tension amid the Israel-Hamas war. In November, a Cornell student was federally charged in connection with a series of online posts threatening to kill and harm Jewish students.

Last fall, the Department of Education launched an investigation into Cornell and other major universities after receiving complaints about incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Earlier this month, the Republican chair of the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to Cornell, Harvard, the University and Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology threatening to reconsider their tax-exempt status due to concern about their responses to antisemitism.