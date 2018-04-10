Cops arrest 12-year-old boy with loaded military-style rifle
Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy toting a loaded military-style rifle and his 19-year-old brother with a handgun have been arrested after brandishing the weapons in a dispute with another boy. (Twitter/PhillyPolice)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 4:11PM EDT
Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy toting a loaded military-style rifle and his 19-year-old brother with a handgun have been arrested after brandishing the weapons in a dispute with another boy.
The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.
Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum tells Philly.com the older brother had a dispute with another kid in the neighbourhood, grabbed his mother's gun and went to the boy's house Saturday.
Rosenbaum says the older boy told his little brother to "go get my gun" and the child returned with the assault-style weapon.
The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and gun offences. The boy was charged as a juvenile with similar offences.
The boys' mother says the handgun was in a safe and tells police she's furious about what happened.
Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Royal baby watch: New signs London hospital preparing for delivery
- Israel to discipline troops heard cheering shot Palestinian
- As Russia probe heats up, White House declares: We could fire Mueller if we want
- Myanmar military members get prison after Rohingya slayings
- Cops arrest 12-year-old boy with loaded military-style rifle