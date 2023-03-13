'Cop City' protester Manuel Paez Teran had hands raised when killed: autopsy

Joel Paez, father of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, holds a bible during a press conference, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. A press conference was held to give additional autopsy findings in Terán's death. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz) Joel Paez, father of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, holds a bible during a press conference, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. A press conference was held to give additional autopsy findings in Terán's death. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social