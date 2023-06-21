Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China

Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation

A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.

