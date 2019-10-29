Convicted rapist mistakenly released from prison
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted in a suburban Atlanta county. (Georgia Department of Corrections)
Konstantin Toropin, CNN
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:41AM EDT
Georgia authorities are trying to find a convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from a state prison, officials said.
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County. He has been serving a life sentence since April 2015, according to records.
Munoz-Mendez was released at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville "in error" at around noon on Friday, said a Monday statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
It's not clear when officials realized the mistake or how it occurred. The department is reviewing the circumstances, said spokesperson Lori Benoit.
The department's fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals are involved in the search, the statement said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K. moves closer to holding 1st December election since 1923
- Democrats can learn from slim Liberal win to beat Trump: ex-Obama envoy Heyman
- Convicted rapist mistakenly released from prison
- Sadako Ogata, first female UN refugee chief, dies at 92
- Not over yet: New U.S. Syria mission after al-Baghdadi's death