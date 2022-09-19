Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP) This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social