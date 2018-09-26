

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press





COPENHAGEN -- Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, apologized to his victim's family Wednesday as he appeared in court for the last day of his appeal against a life sentence.

The 47-year-old listened quietly at the Eastern High Court, where the prosecutor argued that the life sentence should be upheld, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

"I'm terribly sorry to Kim's relatives for what happened," Madsen told a panel of judges as he was given the last word. Ingrid and Joachim Wall, the reporter's parents, were present in court.

The hearing resumed Wednesday after it was adjourned Sept. 14 when a juror collapsed.

Defending Madsen, lawyer Betina Hald Engmark said her client "has a clean criminal record and alone has been convicted for one murder."

"In comparable cases, the perpetrator often has committed moral crimes before," she said.

Chief judge Jan Uffe Rasmussen said a ruling would be announced later Wednesday.

Madsen denies murdering Wall, saying she died accidentally inside the submarine, but has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

In April he was found guilty by the Copenhagen City Court of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Wall. The court ruled unanimously that Madsen had lured Wall, 30, onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview.

Prosecutor Kristian Kirk said Wall could not escape and "likely had begged for her life" while Madsen carried out "a sadistic, yes inhuman, sexual fantasy."

She said violent videos in which women were tortured and killed were found on Madsen's computer, and said he likely filmed the killing. She added he had been planning the murder and "just waited for a victim."

"I hope we never will see such a case again," Kirk told court.

No video of Wall's murder has been found.

"Kim Wall walked directly into a death trap," Kirk said before looking up at Madsen, who listened with his hands on the table: "I cannot see any other sentence than life."

The cause of Wall's death has never been established.