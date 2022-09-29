Convicted bombmaker escaped U.S. prison without his absence being noted for 4 days

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Branden Clarkson looks on as body camera footage shows the apprehension and arrest of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera during a news conference at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Branden Clarkson looks on as body camera footage shows the apprehension and arrest of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera during a news conference at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social