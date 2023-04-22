Conservative Robinson joins race for N. Carolina governor

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-N.C.) reacts to the crowd after speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-N.C.) reacts to the crowd after speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social