Conservationists say Cyprus police are lax in stopping gangs that poach songbirds
A conservation group in Cyprus said Wednesday that police have been lax in cracking down on criminal gangs that illegally trap migratory songbirds to supply restaurants, although the poaching has declined overall.
Tassos Shialis, a spokesperson for conservation group BirdLife Cyprus, said that even though the war on songbird poaching generally is being won, gangs with links to the country's criminal underworld continue to make "serious money by trapping on an industrial scale" and are doing so "with impunity."
According to the group's 2022 report, trapping last year dropped by as much as a half in the survey area, down to about 345,000 birds killed. But Shialis told The Associated Press that there are still up to 15 major trapping sites that use mist nets - fine mesh suspended between two poles - to catch the birds.
Some restaurant patrons consider songbirds to be a delicacy. A dozen of the birds go for as much as 150 euros (US$159), Shialis said.
Fines of 2000 euros (US$2120) for using mist nets have deterred many trappers, but authorities aren't targeting big-time poachers in part because of a lack of clarity between the national police and the Game and Fauna Service over which agency takes the lead in those cases, Shialis said.
Spokesman Christos Andreou told the AP that the Cyprus Police force and its newly reassembled anti-poaching unit stood ready to support any anti-poaching operations by "relevant authorities," including the Game and Fauna Service. The Game and Fauna Service chief, Pantelis Hadjiyerou, said questions about enforcement should be directed to the police.
Alexandra Attalides, a lawmaker with the Cyprus Greens Party, said she thinks authorities are fearful of taking on poachers - some of whom have threatened the lives of police officers - when the criminal underworld is firmly rooted in the lucrative trade.
Attalides also maintained that some politicians may be protecting the poachers to curry favour with them.
BirdLife is also petitioning Cypriot authorities to increase the maximum fine for using lime-sticks - twigs slathered with a glue-like substance that ensnares birds - back to 2,000 euros (US$2,121), from the current 200 euros (US$212).
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
Fact check
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
Everything we know about airlifts for Canadians in Israel, deaths confirmed, hostage help
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, while providing additional details about assisted departures of citizens and their families that will begin by Thursday or Friday. Joly would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.
Canada
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
-
Premier Doug Ford calls for Ontario NDP MPP's resignation over Israel-Gaza statement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to step down following her comments on the Israel-Gaza war that Jewish groups called abhorrent Tuesday.
-
Ontario seizes nearly 100 raccoons from rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong
Ontario has seized nearly 100 raccoons from a rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
World
-
Gaza is tiny and watched closely by Israel. But rescuing hostages there would be a daunting task
The Hamas-run Gaza Strip is a tiny enclave, measuring 25 miles long and no more than 7 miles wide, surveilled continually by Israel, surrounded by its guns. But rescuing -- or even locating -- more than 150 hostages hustled there by Hamas militants who overran Israel's southern border on Saturday will be a daunting task.
-
Fact check
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
-
Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Human rights advocate Oleg Orlov was fined about $1,500 on Wednesday for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
-
Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
-
Belgium's prime minister says his country supports a ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions
Belgium's prime minister said his country, which has the biggest interest in the global diamond trade in the European Union, is supporting a ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's government for its war against Ukraine.
-
Finland police investigate undersea gas pipeline leak as possible sabotage
Finnish police said Wednesday they have launched a criminal investigation into possible sabotage of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia that was shut down over the weekend following a leak.
Politics
-
Everything we know about airlifts for Canadians in Israel, deaths confirmed, hostage help
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, while providing additional details about assisted departures of citizens and their families that will begin by Thursday or Friday. Joly would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Entertainment
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
-
Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Centre.
-
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Business
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
-
Chinese carmaker Geely and Malaysia's Proton consider EV plant in Thailand, Thai prime minister says
Malaysia's national carmaker Proton and its Chinese partner Geely are considering setting up a plant in Thailand to produce electric vehicles, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
These are the finalists for Canada's biggest prize in fiction
Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel 'Study for Obedience' has nabbed a spot on another short list -- this time for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
The winner of Katmai's Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Sports
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
-
Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia.
-
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Three former Australian Open champions -- Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber -- are set to return to Melbourne Park in January following maternity leave, joined by 2022 winner Rafael Nadal and hometown favorite Nick Kyrgios.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.