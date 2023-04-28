Conflict over transgender rights simmers across the U.S.
As transgender people have increasingly gained acceptance and visibility, conservative lawmakers have zeroed in on restricting their rights: keeping transgender children off girls' sports teams and out of certain bathrooms, and blocking them from receiving gender-affirming medical care.
In response, a growing number of Democratic-controlled states have moved to protect such rights, especially access to gender-affirming care.
In developments this week, one governor is telling lawmakers they'll have to return for a special session if they fail to pass some restrictions, two others signed protections into law and a transgender lawmaker was barred from a Statehouse floor amid a standoff with colleagues.
THE BIG PICTURE
The push by conservatives has mushroomed over the last few years and become, alongside abortion, a major theme running through legislative sessions across the country in 2023.
Six states have laws or policies in effect barring minors from receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Similar provisions have been adopted but paused by courts in three more. They've been signed into law but haven't yet taken effect in another eight. And one more bill is awaiting a governor's signature.
THE CENTRE OF DEBATE
In Missouri, the gender-affirming care battle is playing out in the Legislature and in court.
Earlier this month Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey used an emergency rule to impose restrictions on both children and adults before they can receive such care. Just before it was to take effect this week, a judge halted enforcement until at least Monday and said she could push the date back further while legal challenges are considered.
Gov. Make Parson, also a Republican, said he would call a special legislative session if lawmakers fail to pass bills that would restrict transgender rights by May 12.
The GOP-controlled Legislature is on board but not in agreement over exceptions such as whether treatment for people already receiving puberty blockers or hormones would be allowed to continue.
BANNED FROM THE HOUSE FLOOR
Montana House Republicans barred a Democratic transgender colleague from the floor of the chamber for the rest of the legislative session as punishment.
Zooey Zephyr had told Republicans there would be "blood on your hands" -- an expression frequently used in politics -- if they approved a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The bill passed, though it has not yet been signed into law.
Zephyr's situation, which echoed the ouster of two Tennessee lawmakers from that state's Legislature for a protest over gun policy this year, has turned her into a political cause for liberals nationwide.
She spent the first day of her exile this week battling to use a bench in a Statehouse hallway.
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WEIGHS IN
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee's law, scheduled to take effect July 1, banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.
The federal government said "no person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status."
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke sent a letter last month to all state attorneys general warning them that federal law protects transgender youth against discrimination.
ACCESS PROTECTED
Governors' signatures in Minnesota and Washington on Thursday made them the latest of at least nine states with laws protecting access to gender-affirming care. Vermont lawmakers passed bills with similar provisions this week, though they haven't been signed.
The measures aim to shield patients, health care providers and other actors from punishment or investigations into whether they violated gender-affirming care and abortion bans in states that have them.
So far, officials have not been trying to reach across state lines to enforce bans.
DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS IN KANSAS
The Republican-controlled legislature in Kansas fell one vote short this week of overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
But lawmakers overrode other vetoes of restrictions on rights for transgender people. One blocks them from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identities at schools, prisons, domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.
At least eight other states have bathroom restrictions, but most of them apply only at schools.
ROLING BACK A LIBERAL CITY'S BOYCOTT
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to repeal a measure barring city staffers from making business trips to states with restrictions on abortion, voting and LGBTQ+ rights.
The 2016 policy also blocked the city government from doing business with companies headquartered in those states.
Officials said it was doing more harm than good. Instead of exerting pressure on those states, it was raising costs for San Francisco.
A final vote is expected on Tuesday. California is considering a repeal a similar measure at the state level.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Canada
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
-
Russia cracks down on more rights groups, raids activists
Russian authorities have cracked down on more human rights groups, ordering one to shut down and raiding the homes of advocates from another -- the latest steps in a clampdown that has intensified to unprecedented levels since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine.
-
California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated
A landslide in Southern California has closed a historic cultural centre, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.
-
Army sends investigators after fatal Alaska helicopter crash
Military investigators were making their way to Alaska's interior on Friday, one day after a midair collision between two helicopters killed three soldiers and injured a fourth.
Politics
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Health
-
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
U.S. Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Silencing your notifications after work make you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work would help you to be a better leader.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron
Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.