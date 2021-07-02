Advertisement
Conditions worsen at asylum seekers' camps in north Mexico
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 8:21PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 8:21PM EDT
In this Tuesday, March 19, 2019, file photo, a man who only gave his first name as Ariel, of Honduras, center in blue shirt, crosses into the United States to begin his asylum case with others after being returned to Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
TIJUANA, MEXICO -- Conditions are becoming more crowded and dirty at informal camps set up in northern Mexico by asylum seekers waiting to make asylum claims in the U.S.
President Joe Biden has abandoned some of former president Donald Trump's hardline policies, most notably one that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Biden has also partly eased a pandemic-related ban on seeking legal asylum. But more asylum seekers are heading to the border, and many of them still can't cross. They wind up at impromptu camps like the one in El Chaparral, near Tijuana, amid filth and a lack of services.