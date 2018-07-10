Condition of man hospitalized in poisoning improves
A police officer guards metal fencing erected on the end of Rollestone Street, the location of the John Baker House for homeless people in Salisbury, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. For the second time in four months, two people lie critically ill in England's Salisbury District Hospital after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, British police confirmed late Wednesday. (AP / Matt Dunham)
LONDON -- Hospital officials say they've seen an improvement in a man poisoned in a nerve agent attack in southwestern England.
Salisbury Hospital says Tuesday that Charlie Rowley has experienced a "small but significant improvement" and is now conscious. The 45-year old is in critical but stable condition.
The hospital says in a statement that "while this is welcome news, clearly we are not out of the woods yet. Charlie is still very unwell."
Rowley's partner, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Police have said the working theory is that their exposure was linked to the earlier Novichok attack in March on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.
