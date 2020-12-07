TORONTO -- A high school senior in Texas has been suspended from class after showing up with nail polish and refusing to take it off.

Trevor Wilkinson, a senior at Clyde High School in Clyde, said he was given three options after showing up to class wearing black nail polish with flames: remove it, enter into virtual learning, or face an in-school suspension until it’s removed.

"It’s a complete double standard because girls are allowed to have whatever form of nails they want," Wilkinson told KTXS, an ABC-affiliated television station in the region.

According to the school district’s student handbook, "make up and nail polish are prohibited" for male students and "the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school, if not corrected the student may be assigned to in-school suspension."

In response to the suspension, Wilkinson started an online petition, which has received nearly 86,000 signatures as of Monday evening.

“I am a gay male and I’m beyond proud,” Wilkinson wrote on the petition. “Help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay.”

In a statement, Clyde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Kenny Berry said the school board appreciates the “feedback and input on this issue,” and that it will be taken into consideration during its annual review later this school year.

The school district has also called a special meeting on Thursday. While details on the subject matter of the meeting are limited, “student discipline” is among the two topics on the docket.

For Wilkinson, he hopes his school district will soon shift with the times.

“You can express yourself in whatever way you please, and that you don't need to conform to gender norms,” he said. “Honestly, it's 2020 and who cares anymore?"