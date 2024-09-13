World

    • Comoros president slightly injured in knife attack, spokesperson says

    FILE - Comoros' President Azali Assoumani attends a news conference during the G20 Investment Summit in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Markus Schreiber / AP Photo, File) FILE - Comoros' President Azali Assoumani attends a news conference during the G20 Investment Summit in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Markus Schreiber / AP Photo, File)
    MORONI -

    Comoros President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured in a knife attack on Friday, the archipelago nation's government spokesperson said, adding that the attacker has been taken into custody.

    The incident occurred around 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Salimani Itsandra, a town just north of the capital Moroni, a local source told Reuters.

    "President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured with a knife during the funeral of a great sheik of the country. His injuries are not serious and he has returned home," government spokesperson Fatima Ahamada told Reuters.

    The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

    The source from the town of Salimani Itsandra added that the attacker is a former policeman in his 20s.

    In May, Assoumani was sworn in for a fourth term in office following a tense January election which his opponents claim was tainted by voter fraud.

    (Reporting by Abdou Moustoifa; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and George Obulutsa; Editing by Bate Felix and Hugh Lawson)

