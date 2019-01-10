Comatose woman who gave birth showed no signs of pregnancy in April exam
Terry Tang, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:47PM EST
PHOENIX -- Court documents show an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who was sexually assaulted and had a baby received a medical exam nearly nine months before giving birth.
The 29-year-old woman's mother and legal guardian submitted an annual report as required by state law that included results of a physical done April 16.
The report says the doctor who examined her at the long-term care facility where she lives found "no change" in her health. The doctor wrote the exam was external only.
The woman delivered the baby Dec. 29.
Doctors in fetal medicine say it's possible there might not be extreme outward signs of pregnancy if the mother is in a vegetative state.
Phoenix police are gathering DNA samples from the facility's male staffers as part of the investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Pompeo repudiates Obama Mideast policy, takes aim at Iran
- 21 dead bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
- 4 on trial over theft of huge Canadian gold coin from Berlin museum
- Comatose woman who gave birth showed no signs of pregnancy in April exam
- Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing