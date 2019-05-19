Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home
In this April 25, 1999 file photo, shooting victim Austin Eubanks hugs his girlfriend during a community wide memorial for the victims of the shooting rampage at Columbine High School. Eubanks, who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 10:46AM EDT
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.
Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.
There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.
Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks' best friend.
He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment centre and travelled the U.S. telling his story.
Eubanks' family says in a statement that he "lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face," KMGH-TV reports.
The family added: "We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time."
