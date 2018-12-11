Columbia Univ. denounces white student's 'alarming' racist rant
Students sunbathe on the steps of Columbia University's Low Memorial Library next to Daniel Chester French's sculpture, Alma Mater, April 29, 2015, in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP, File
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 3:24AM EST
NEW YORK -- Columbia University has denounced a "racially charged incident" after a video went viral showing a white student shouting at a group of minority students that, "White people are the best thing to ever happen to the world."
University officials released a statement Sunday, calling the footage "alarming" and said it featured "painful language" being used against minority students. The school says it is investigating the incident, which took place on campus early Sunday morning.
The Columbia Daily Spectator student newspaper identified the student as sophomore Julian von Abele.
In the video, the student repeatedly claims that Europeans "invented the modern world." He then screams, "We're white men! We did everything!"
It's unclear what prompted the exchange. Von Abele did not immediately respond to news outlets' requests for comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Columbia Univ. denounces white student's 'alarming' racist rant
- May in the Netherlands as she fights to save Brexit deal
- 5 missing U.S. Marines declared dead in warplanes crash off Japan
- Jury to resume deliberations on white nationalist's sentence
- New Zealand law to make medical marijuana widely available