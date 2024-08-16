World

    • Colorado man charged with strangling teen who was goofing around at fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger

    An In-N-Out burger restaurant is shown in Lone Tree, Colo., on June 2, 2024. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo) An In-N-Out burger restaurant is shown in Lone Tree, Colo., on June 2, 2024. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)
    LOVELAND, Colo. -

    A Colorado man has been charged with strangulation and child abuse after allegedly grabbing a teen by the neck and throwing him on the floor of an In-N-Out Burger as the teen was apologizing for splashing water on a woman.

    The 55-year-old Loveland man surrendered to police on Tuesday, the day a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. His bail was set at US$75,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23, court records said.

    He has not yet entered a plea.

    Officers were called to the restaurant in Loveland about 1 a.m. Aug. 4. A 15-year-old boy told officers he and two friends were splashing water on one another when a woman was accidentally splashed.

    The teen approached her table to apologize when the man assaulted him, police said.

    The man and woman had left the restaurant by the time officers arrived.

    Officers reviewed videos of the incident, and witnesses identified the suspect, police said.

    In-N-Out Burger is aware of the incident and has "fully supported and cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation,” spokesperson Patty Peña said in an email.

