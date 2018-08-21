Colorado man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley, Colo. on on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 12:29AM EDT
DENVER - A Colorado man is due back in court Tuesday to formally learn that he has been charged with the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters.
Christopher Watts also faces charges of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. It is not clear whether he will enter a plea during the court appearance.
A court filing unsealed Monday say Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.
The document says the 33-year-old man then drove his wife and daughters' bodies to an oil work site where he buried 34-year-old Shanann Watts and put the bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste inside an oil tank.
Watts is being held without bail.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Indonesia quake that killed more than 500 not a national emergency: officials
- Colorado man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
- American states aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans
- Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
- New Zealand minister cycles to hospital to give birth