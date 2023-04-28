Colorado governor signs gun control bills after massacre

Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of Compassion, put up a memorial Nov. 22, 2022, with photographs of the five victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado’s governor signed four gun control bills Friday, April 28, 2023, edging the once-purple state closer to liberal-leaning governments in California and New York just months after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the latest in the state’s long history of notorious massacres. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo, File) Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of Compassion, put up a memorial Nov. 22, 2022, with photographs of the five victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado’s governor signed four gun control bills Friday, April 28, 2023, edging the once-purple state closer to liberal-leaning governments in California and New York just months after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the latest in the state’s long history of notorious massacres. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social