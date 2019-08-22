Colorado boy bitten on head by mountain lion outside home
The Associated Press
BAILEY, Colo. -- A mountain lion attacked and injured an 8-year-old boy outside his rural Colorado home, prompting state wildlife officials to set traps and use search dogs in an effort to find the lion.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay says the boy was bitten on the head at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a rural subdivision near the small town of Bailey, southwest of Denver.
The boy was hospitalized. His identity and the severity of his injuries were not made public.
It's the third attack by a mountain lion on a person in Colorado so far this year.
A mountain lion last week attacked a hunter who fought it off with a pocket knife.
And in February, a mountain lion attacked a runner who choked and bludgeoned it to death.
